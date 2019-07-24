iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.97

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

