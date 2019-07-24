iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,767 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up 35.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $48,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50.

