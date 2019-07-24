iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,955,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,287,000 after acquiring an additional 487,293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,083.3% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,163,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,150 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 831,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

