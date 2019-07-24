iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-3.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.73.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock traded down $14.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 461,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,293. iRobot has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $80,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.