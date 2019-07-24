Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,021,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

