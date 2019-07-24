Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,943,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $209,832,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,440,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,291. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

