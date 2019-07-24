Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $987,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,662,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.31.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

