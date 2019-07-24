Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,666. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

