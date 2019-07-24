Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.52. 2,321,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

