Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,165 Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

LULU traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $190.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,563. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.69. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

