Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Zoetis by 306.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 123.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS remained flat at $$115.94 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

