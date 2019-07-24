Iowa State Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,519 shares of company stock worth $14,253,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

