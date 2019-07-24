Investors Research Corp Takes $73,000 Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

