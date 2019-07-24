Investors Research Corp Purchases 126 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,821,000 after buying an additional 1,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,246,000 after buying an additional 788,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $44,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 195,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 544.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,044,000 after buying an additional 177,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

SYNNEX stock opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.15. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $107,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,166 shares of company stock worth $523,200 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

