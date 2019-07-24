Investors Research Corp Invests $37,000 in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNOW. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 68,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69.

