Investors Research Corp Has $31,000 Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.28.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

