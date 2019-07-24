Investors Research Corp Has $170,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $301.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $302.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

