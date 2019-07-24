Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 6,707 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after acquiring an additional 148,979,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after buying an additional 30,017,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16,367,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

GE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 69,339,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,260,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

