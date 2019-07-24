Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BP comprises approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in BP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in BP by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in BP by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in BP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

