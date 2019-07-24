Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $207.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,654,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,166,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.69. The firm has a market cap of $953.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

