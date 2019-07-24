Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 550 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Westrock were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth $396,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 73,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westrock by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,957. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

