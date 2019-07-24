Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 1,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,394,000 after purchasing an additional 738,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,644,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $266,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,149,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,295,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

FCX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,721,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

