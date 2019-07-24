Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 1,200 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in L Brands were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 65,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,785. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

