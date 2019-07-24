Investment Company PLC (THE) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:INV)

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON INV opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347.52 ($4.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

