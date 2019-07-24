Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) in the last few weeks:

7/17/2019 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. For 2019, the firm projects total production and operating expenses of $5.4 billion, higher than $5.2 billion for 2018. Also, for second-quarter 2019, the company projects production in the range of 1,240-1,280 MBoE/D, suggesting a reduction in sequential volumes. Moreover, the company’s first-quarter 2019 free cash flow plunged 51% sequentially to $1.4 billion due to low cash generation from operations. Additionally, with majority of ConocoPhillips’ production comprising oil, the drop in commodity prices due to escalating trade tensions between the United States and China and increasing crude inventories are hurting the firm’s bottom line. As such, the stock is expected to underperform the market. “

7/9/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2019 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

6/6/2019 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 270,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $738,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $195,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 178.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,844,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 1,181,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,774,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,958,000 after buying an additional 948,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.