Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $80,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $193.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $194.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

