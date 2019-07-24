Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,436,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,652. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

