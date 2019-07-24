Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 202,141 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,534,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 620,578 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 812,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 719,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,018 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,962. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.