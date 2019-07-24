Invacio (INV) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Invacio token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Invacio has a market capitalization of $357,437.00 and approximately $5,550.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invacio alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.92 or 0.01122625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004594 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.