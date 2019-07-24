International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,490. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 151.2% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after buying an additional 988,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

