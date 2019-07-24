Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.23, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

