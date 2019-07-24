Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Pi Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITR. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

ITR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,796. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

