Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 46,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

