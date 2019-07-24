Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 744,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $322.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

