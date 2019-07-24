Insight 2811 Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $176.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,177. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

