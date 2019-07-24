Insider Selling: Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Sells 1,779 Shares of Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $33,374.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SDI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Get Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.