Insider Buying: Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Major Shareholder Acquires 625,000 Shares of Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 369,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $276.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forty Seven by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,591 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Forty Seven by 500.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Forty Seven by 388.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forty Seven by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in Forty Seven by 148.1% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

