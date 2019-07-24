Insider Buying: Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Major Shareholder Acquires 625,000 Shares of Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 369,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $276.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.
Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSV shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Forty Seven
Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.