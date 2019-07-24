Insider Buying: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director Buys 3,105 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at $318,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CADE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

