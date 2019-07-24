Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 192.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,928 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 420,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

