Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $360,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,343,000 after acquiring an additional 781,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 407,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.97.

NYSE IR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.90. 44,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,684. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,460 shares of company stock worth $19,796,928. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.