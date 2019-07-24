Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 265 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,083. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $113.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

