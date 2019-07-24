Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 2,022 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $218,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 177.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 132,167 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 93,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 4,587,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568,978. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

