Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the period. Ball accounts for about 3.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. 27,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $561,784.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 472,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,112,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,288 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.01.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.