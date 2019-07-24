Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exelon were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,195 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 625,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

