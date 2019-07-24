Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million.

IBTX stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $100,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $7,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

