Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.64. 1,324,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.62 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total transaction of $38,659.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,972.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $1,062,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,479,634. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

