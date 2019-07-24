Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 97,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 288,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

