IceChain (ICHX) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One IceChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, IceChain has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a market capitalization of $10,877.00 and $73.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.10 or 0.05754179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,424,854 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

