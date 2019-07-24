Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €249.50 ($290.12) and last traded at €248.00 ($288.37), 5,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €247.50 ($287.79).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.33 ($225.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of €231.17.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

