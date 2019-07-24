Hydrogen (HYDRO) Trading Up 108.8% Over Last Week

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00289559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.01667859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMart, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DEx.top, CoinEx, Bittrex, Token Store, IDAX, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

